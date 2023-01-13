 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
Dorothy Tristan passed away at the age of 88

Dorothy Tristan passed away at the age of 88
Dorothy Tristan passed away on Sunday at her home near La Porte, Indiana, at the age of 88 after fighting a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease, as reported by Fox News.

The news of Dorothy's death was confirmed by her husband, director John D. Hancock.

He said, "I was lucky. She was something. The infamously harsh critic John Simon said of her in The New York Times, ‘Dorothy Tristan can make her face into a dozen different faces: beautiful, pain-riddled, childlike, wizened, otherworldly, furious, ethereal, earth-motherish — you name it. And even unnamable."

He further added, "Now, she is the prototypical dowdy faculty wife, now a blazing maenad unleashed on our libido, now a goddess shooting up high above any mere man in the immensity of her love and wrath.' Sounds scary, but that was in her work. In life, she was a gentle soul and my sweet darling."

Dorothy is well known for featuring in films like End of the Road (1970), Klute (1971) and Scarecrow (1973).

