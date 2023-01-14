Miley Cyrus disses Liam Hemsworth while discussing their failed marriage in new track

Miley Cyrus seemingly slammed her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her new song Flowers released just hours before the actor’s birthday.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker discussed her failed marriage to The Hunger Games star in the first song from her highly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation.

In the diss track, Cyrus croons, “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold. We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

According to Page Six, the singer’s hotly released song present double meaning, referring to her Malibu house with Hemsworth which was destroyed in a 2018 wildfire and her tragic love story.

“I didn’t want to leave you / I didn’t wanna lie / Started to cry but then remembered / I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand,” she sings.

“I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” Cyrus continues to the melody of Bruno Mars’ ballad When I Was Your Man.

Hemsworth and Cyrus parted ways in 2019 after a decade-long romance and almost one year of marriage. The ex-lovers' divorce was finalized in 2020.

At the time, some insiders close to Cyrus alleged that she did not want to end their marriage and was willing to do everything to get back together with Hemsworth.