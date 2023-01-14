Nicholas Cage mourns ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after her sudden death

Nicholas Cage mourned the loss of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after she passed away at 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering cardiac arrest.

“This is devastating news,” the actor said Friday, a day after the news, in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

In July 2020, Lisa Marie’s 27-year-old son Benjamin Keough, who she shared with second husband Danny Keough, died by suicide in Calabasas, California.

Cage and Presley met in 2000 and went official with their romance in 2001, after she split from her fiancé John Oszajca. The couple married August 10, 2002, but filed for divorce a few months later. The divorce was finalised in 2004.

The National Treasure actor was the third husband of Presley and a big fan of her father, Elvis. channeled the King in his lead performance in David Lynch's 1990 film Wild at Heart.

In a 2003 interview with Barbara Walters, Cage candidly discussed what connected him with Lisa Marie Presley and why their marriage didn't last very long.

“She comes from an artistic family, I come from an artistic family,” Cage said. “She was born with the pressure of an extremely famous name from day one, I was a young actor in Hollywood with the last name Coppola, trying to make it with those pressures.”

He further added, “Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong in their own personalities and rather intense… you can have a hard time meshing. We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up, getting back together again, breaking up, getting back together again.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother Priscilla Presley, and twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.