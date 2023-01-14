Shakira breaks Latin YouTube records with Gerard Pique diss track

Shakira has broken Latin YouTube records with her hotly dropped diss song about Gerard Pique titled Out of Your League.

In the song, the Waka Waka hitmaker seemingly referred to Pique’s new flame Clara Chia Marti as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal dig at her former partner, the Columbian singer says in the track, “A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

The video of the now-viral song has been watched more than 63 million times in just 24 hours, which has made it the most-watched Latin song in a day.

Shakira and Pique, who are parents to two kids, Sasha and Milan, announced their separation in June last year following a 12-year-long romance.

Just couple of months after their spilt, the former Barcelona star confirmed his relationship with the 23-year-old PR student with a PDA filled outing.







