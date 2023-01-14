 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus’ new song is a direct response to THIS Bruno Mars song: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Miley Cyrus dropped her new single Flowers on Friday, January 13, 2023 from her highly anticipated album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is set to release on March 10, 2023.

Upon the song’s release, many fans were quick to determine that the song was aimed at her failed decade-long relationship with ex Liam Hemsworth, since the song was released on his birthday.

There were also telling signs alluding to their relationship. For instance, the opening of the song references the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also detailing how their relationship crumbled over time, per Page Six.

The lyrics stating: “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold,” Cyrus sings. “We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

However, one fan pointed out that Miley’s new single was a direct response to Bruno Mars’ 2013 smash hit When I Was Your Man. Proving their point with a video mashup shared on to Twitter, the clip shows Bruno playing the Piano singing and with every lyric, the scene cuts to a response by Miley’s new song.

According to HollywoodLife, the video quickly went viral on Twitter, with 6.3 million views since it was posted.

Moreover, an eagle-eyed fan pointed out that Hemsworth once dedicated Mars’ song to her which is why she released the new single. 

“Her ex husband Liam Hemsworth once dedicated this song to her and she decided to release and dedicate him her new single on his birthday (January 13),” one follower claimed. “#Flowers happy birthday.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori’s family ask for ‘privacy’ amid ‘secret’ wedding reports

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori’s family ask for ‘privacy’ amid ‘secret’ wedding reports
Kanye West wife Bianca had eyes the rapper 10 years before marriage?

Kanye West wife Bianca had eyes the rapper 10 years before marriage?
Prince Harry described as 'damaged soul' by Veteran journalist

Prince Harry described as 'damaged soul' by Veteran journalist
Jeremy Renner shares update from hospital, wishes fans a ‘special night’

Jeremy Renner shares update from hospital, wishes fans a ‘special night’
Simon Cowell refrained from taking salary after drop in profits at Syco

Simon Cowell refrained from taking salary after drop in profits at Syco
Pamela Anderson will not read Lily James’s ‘Pam and Tommy’ letter: Here’s why

Pamela Anderson will not read Lily James’s ‘Pam and Tommy’ letter: Here’s why
Lisa Marie Presley was writing a memoir about Elvis, Michael Jackson prior to her death

Lisa Marie Presley was writing a memoir about Elvis, Michael Jackson prior to her death
Lisa Marie Presley ‘liked’ tweet about Will Smith before tragic death

Lisa Marie Presley ‘liked’ tweet about Will Smith before tragic death

Kanye West marriage to Kim Kardashian look-alike dubbed ‘crazy, rebellious’ move

Kanye West marriage to Kim Kardashian look-alike dubbed ‘crazy, rebellious’ move

Prince Harry lets ‘internal conflict’ show by mistake during interview

Prince Harry lets ‘internal conflict’ show by mistake during interview
Sadie Sink recalls her ‘awkward yet funny’ first kiss on ‘Stranger Things’

Sadie Sink recalls her ‘awkward yet funny’ first kiss on ‘Stranger Things’
Billy Bush recalls doing one of Lisa Marie Presley’s final interviews

Billy Bush recalls doing one of Lisa Marie Presley’s final interviews