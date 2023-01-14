 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner sees her reflection in daughter Stormi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Kylie Jenner sees her reflection in Stormi in a sweet comparison snap that she shared with her daughter in a new post on Thursday.

The star, 25, posted a photo of her as a young girl, juxtaposed alongside a recent snap of Stormi.

'My love,' she wrote in the photo in bold white font.

The photo of Stormi was taken at last year's Halloween party, where she dressed as a princess with a violet tiara.

Kylie appeared to be around the same age in the snap she posted, which showed the future superstar donning a chin-length haircut and bow in her tresses.

Kylie shares Stormi with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, whom she recently split from once again.

In addition to Stormi, the exes also have an 11-month-old son, whose legal name is still Wolf.

The couple, who began dating in 2017, called it quits again ahead of the holidays.

A source, who confirmed their parting to People, said: 'Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party.'

