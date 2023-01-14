 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Romanian authorities have begun to take away Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars from a property close to the capital as part of a criminal inquiry against the influencer.

The former kickboxer's several expensive cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from his compound in Bucharest, according to Reuters.

Authorities had seized around 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the Tate and his brother to prevent the assets being sold or hidden.

The four suspects challenged their 30-day arrest warrant earlier this week, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected the challenge and said they should remain in police custody.

