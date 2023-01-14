 
James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release

James Cameron addressed the audience's curiosity regarding the streaming release of his science fiction film, Avatar: The Way of Water, in a recent interview and slammed digital releases saying that the audience wants to go to the theatres, as reported by Fox News.

When asked about the digital release of Avatar 2, James said, "I'm not thinking of it in those terms, I'm thinking of it more in the terms of, we're back to theatres around the world. People are going back to theatres. They're even going back to theatres in China where they're having this huge COVID surge."

He further added, "We're seeing as a society we need this, we need to go to movie theatres and have that experience. Enough with the streaming already!"

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.

