BLACKPINK Lisa humorously responds to a fan's request of borrowing her cat at a concert

BLACKPINK Lisa proved her massive fondness of her cats when one fan asked her about her favourite cat Lily, at one of BLACKPINK's concerts.

BLACKPINK Lisa has five cats in her possession, named, Leo, Lego, Lily, Louis, and Luca. She generally has a soft spot for animals.

According to Koreaboo, in the recent BLACKPINK's Hong Kong stop of their BORNPINK tour, a fan asked Lisa's permission to hold Lily.

The fan held a sign that had a picture of Lisa's cat Lily, and alongside that it was written, "Lisa can I borrow Lily?"

As soon as Lisa's eyes landed on the poster in the concert, she denied the request and playfully shook her finger, a gesture of rejection.

Check out the interaction between Lisa and the lucky fan:



