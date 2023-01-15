 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears reportedly has ‘manic’ episode in public, Sam Asghari ‘storms out’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Britney Spears was spotted having a ‘manic meltdown’ at a restaurant which caused Sam Asghari to leave the establishment, according to TMZ.

Spears was having dinner with her husband Sam Asghari at a restaurant named, Joey, in the Woodland Hills area, California, on Friday January 13, 2023. The singer was immediately recognised and was triggered by the restaurant patrons who whipped out their cell phones and began snapping unwarranted photos and videos of her.

People who allegedly witnessed the incident at the restaurant told TMZ Saturday that the pop icon, 41, was “manic” and began speaking gibberish – not another language, just unrecognisable speech.

Britney Spears reportedly has ‘manic’ episode in public, Sam Asghari ‘storms out’

In a video obtained by the outlet, Spears could be seen holding up a menu to shield her face from the camera. Sources claim Asghari, 28, was “visibly upset” and abruptly “stormed out” of the place without his wife.

Just two minutes later, Spears reportedly walked out herself and her bodyguard allegedly picked up the bill.

A manager at Joey’s told Page Six they could not “disclose any information” or confirm the couple was there.

Spears has openly struggled with mental health issues, particularly due to the stresses of her 13-year conservatorship, via Page Six. She was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has spoken out on social media and in court about allegedly being held at a mental health facility against her will and being forced to take medications.

More From Entertainment:

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott rekindling romance: Insider

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott rekindling romance: Insider
Cindy Crawford pays tribute to Tatjana Pattiz

Cindy Crawford pays tribute to Tatjana Pattiz

Prince Harry could receive more than 1$ million in royalties for his book: report

Prince Harry could receive more than 1$ million in royalties for his book: report

'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations

'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges
BLACKPINK Lisa humorously responds to a fan's request of borrowing her cat at a concert

BLACKPINK Lisa humorously responds to a fan's request of borrowing her cat at a concert
'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates

'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates
BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin

BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin
Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'

Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'
Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death

Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death
Princess Anne, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker romantically involved?

Princess Anne, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker romantically involved?