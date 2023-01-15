 
Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her viral reaction to Michelle Yeoh Golden Globe win

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared the perfect way to celebrate her epic reaction to Michelle Yeoh winning a Golden Globe earlier this week.

Celebrating her Jamie friend and Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Michell’s moment, Curtis took to her Instagram and set adorable friendship goals.

Cutis shared a picture of herself in a t-shirt that featured a photo of the memorable moment when she passionately cheered for her co-stat winning the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Curtis’ reaction during the 80th annual Golden Globes earned much praise on social media as the reaction went viral on Twitter.

Sharing the picture, Curtis wrote, “I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women.”

The Halloween actress, 64, also thanked entrepreneur Erin Gallagher for selling the T-shirts. Curtis took a photo of herself in her bathroom wearing the tee, which featured the phrase, “Friends Supporting Friends.”

Curtis recently tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to quarantining in the shirt. “I was COVID sleeping and today after my shower I proudly wear it.”

She concluded, ″#FRIENDSSUPPORTINGFRIENDS is a perfect squad goal for [2023],” Curtis wrote, later adding, ”[Yeoh] YOU ARE EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!

