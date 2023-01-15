 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us' lead Pedro Pascal shuts down toxic criticism

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

The Last of Us lead Pedro Pascal shuts down toxic criticism
'The Last of Us' lead Pedro Pascal shuts down toxic criticism

Pedro Pascal opened up on allegations from some The Last of Us fanbase for "woke politics" and diverse cast.

During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Narcos star reacted to the hateful comments on social media, "This isn't my Last of Us," adding, "Sorry," emphasizing he's not actually all that sorry.

"You can't make everybody happy." he continued. "The game is very, very innovative in its inclusiveness."

"So, really, it's a way of honouring the original source material, the way that Craig and Neil have gone about casting and telling this story."

Pascal-starrer, The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Jan. 15.

Super-hit PlayStation title fans are excited to experience one of the most faithful screen adaptations of the video game.

More From Entertainment:

‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard admits he accidentally spoiled series spinoff

‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard admits he accidentally spoiled series spinoff

Kate Middleton wardrobe was prioritized over Meghan Markle outfits: reports

Kate Middleton wardrobe was prioritized over Meghan Markle outfits: reports
Lily Collins channels Britney Spears in latest Vogue Scandinavia cover

Lily Collins channels Britney Spears in latest Vogue Scandinavia cover
King Charles ‘outraged’ over Prince Harry’s attacks on Queen Camilla

King Charles ‘outraged’ over Prince Harry’s attacks on Queen Camilla
Prince Harry’s true feelings for Kate Middleton disclosed amid rift with William

Prince Harry’s true feelings for Kate Middleton disclosed amid rift with William
King Charles III could ask Rishi Sunak to decide if Prince Harry will be invited to coronation

King Charles III could ask Rishi Sunak to decide if Prince Harry will be invited to coronation
Prince Harry to lose beloved Invictus Games role over ‘Spare’ Taliban claim?

Prince Harry to lose beloved Invictus Games role over ‘Spare’ Taliban claim?
Netflix ‘You’ may hint possible return of Jenna Ortega’s Ellie

Netflix ‘You’ may hint possible return of Jenna Ortega’s Ellie
Georgina Rodriguez posts quote about ‘love and self-control’ during stay in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez posts quote about ‘love and self-control’ during stay in Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry slammed as he refers to George, Charlotte, Louis as other ‘spares’

Prince Harry slammed as he refers to George, Charlotte, Louis as other ‘spares’
Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her viral reaction to Michelle Yeoh Golden Globe win

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her viral reaction to Michelle Yeoh Golden Globe win