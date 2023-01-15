Meghan Markle snubbed by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle was said to have been left "upset" by Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton's initial decision not to invite the former actress to her wedding, according to a royal commentator.



Camilla Tominey, a royal expert, recalled reports concerning the May 2017 nuptials between James Matthews and Pippa saying that Kate's sister "initially declined" to invite Meghan to her big day.

Kate's sister was "perhaps fearing she would be upstaged by Harry’s girlfriend", Ms Tominey wrote in The Telegraph. However, she "later relented" and invited the now Duchess to the evening reception that followed the service "to keep the peace", she added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton "took exception" to the Sussexes moving the name places at the table after the bride had organised for no couple to sit together during the reception.



The former Suit's star's attendance at Pippa's wedding was also discussed by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom.

Scobie claimed the "media frenzy" that followed by Meghan and Harry even when they were only a few months into their relationship "made them somewhat a reluctant addition to the guest list" for the nuptials.

The authors went on to claim both Pippa and her mother Carole Middleton "privately harboured concerns that the American actress' presence alongside Harry might overshadow the main event".