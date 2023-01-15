Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation

Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as Romanian authorities have reportedly seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of the American-British influencer.



Tate's legal woes are far away from over as the former kickboxer's several expensive cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from his compound in Bucharest, according to Reuters.

The ongoing proceedings against the divisive internet personality suggest he would not soon be released and his case is taking a new turn.



Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects challenged their 30-day arrest warrant earlier this week, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected the challenge and said they should remain in police custody.

