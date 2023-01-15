 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Andrew Tates case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation

Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as Romanian authorities have reportedly seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of the American-British influencer.

Andrew Tates case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation

Tate's legal woes are far away from over as the former kickboxer's several expensive cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from his compound in Bucharest, according to Reuters.

The ongoing proceedings against the divisive internet personality suggest he would not soon be released and his case is taking a new turn.

Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects challenged their 30-day arrest warrant earlier this week, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected the challenge and said they should remain in police custody.

More From Entertainment:

Mark Patton reaches out to fans to help with paying his medical bills

Mark Patton reaches out to fans to help with paying his medical bills
BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single 'VIBE' with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label

BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single 'VIBE' with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label
Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley

Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley
Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York

Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York
'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Amanda Holden stays modest about revealing details on David Walliams replacement

Amanda Holden stays modest about revealing details on David Walliams replacement

Prince Harry advised to stop airing 'dirty laundry' in rage against royal family

Prince Harry advised to stop airing 'dirty laundry' in rage against royal family
Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row

Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row
Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him

Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him
Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps

Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps
Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin

Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin
Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps

Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps