 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Euphoria star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors

Maude Apatow to begin Off-Broadway venture in a real-life production, Little Shop of Horrors, following her feature in a make-believe play in Euphoria.

According to People, Maude Apatow will appear in the production from February 7 to April 2. The actress will star as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Little Shop of Horrors' director Michael Mayer said in a news release, "I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She's a natural fit for Audrey."

"It delighted me to learn that, as a child, Little Shop was her gateway into her lifelong love of performing, and that this show gets to be her professional stage debut," Mayer said. "We're thrilled to have her become a part of the Little Shop legacy."

Apatow is known for her role in playing Lexi Howard in the HBO drama Euphoria. She has also starred in Hollywood, Girls and the film The King of Staten Island.

More From Entertainment:

Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row

Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row
Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation

Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation
Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him

Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him
Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps

Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps
Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin

Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin
Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps

Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps
King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move

King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move
Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family
Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive

Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive
Are Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating?

Are Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating?

The 1975 Matty Healy vows he won’t kiss fans out of ‘respect’ for Taylor Swift

The 1975 Matty Healy vows he won’t kiss fans out of ‘respect’ for Taylor Swift