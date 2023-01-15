 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Grant shares how her husband Vince Gill took care of her after her bike accident

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Amy Grant shares how her husband Vince Gill took care of her after her bike accident
Amy Grant shares how her husband Vince Gill took care of her after her bike accident

Amy Grant shared how she recovered from the bike accident she suffered in Nashville back in July in a recent interview. Amy said that she is back on her feet because of her husband Vince Gill as he took great care of her after the accident, as reported by Fox News.

Amy shared that she still faces memory issues and suffers from low stamina because of the head injury she got in the accident. She also shared how her husband used to console her in her weak moments after the accident.

Amy said, "He said, 'Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we're here, and I love you.' And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic."

She further added, "Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I'll be talking to somebody, and they'll say something that I guess I used to know, and I'll gasp and go, 'Are you kidding me?!'"

Amy Grant got into a bike accident in July last year after having open heart surgery in February 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Tori Spelling shares her daughter Stella is home from the hospital

Tori Spelling shares her daughter Stella is home from the hospital
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spark dating rumours

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spark dating rumours
Sir Mix-A-Lot says his song Baby Got Back became a hit because of being banned

Sir Mix-A-Lot says his song Baby Got Back became a hit because of being banned
Jason Gardiner makes SHOCKING revelation about his biological mother

Jason Gardiner makes SHOCKING revelation about his biological mother
Prince Harry fails to win people's trust, sympathy even after revealing all 'family secrets'

Prince Harry fails to win people's trust, sympathy even after revealing all 'family secrets'
Maisie Smith takes Max George breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold outfit

Maisie Smith takes Max George breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold outfit
Mark Patton reaches out to fans to help with paying his medical bills

Mark Patton reaches out to fans to help with paying his medical bills
BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single 'VIBE' with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label

BTS Jimin absent in credits of new single 'VIBE' with BIGBANG‘s Taeyang: ARMY blasts The Black Label
Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley

Kaia Gerber seen at lunch with a male friend in rain while beau Austin Butler mourns loss of Lisa Marie Presley
Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York

Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York
'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Amanda Holden stays modest about revealing details on David Walliams replacement

Amanda Holden stays modest about revealing details on David Walliams replacement