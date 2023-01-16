Netflix Original historical drama 'Vikings: Valhalla' to release season three: Find out the details

Netflix Original historical drama, Vikings: Valhalla is making its return sometime in 2023.



The filming of the third season of Vikings: Valhalla began back in May 2022 and wrapped up in October 2022. Although there is no set date of the series return, it is expected to release before the end of 2023.

According to What's on Netflix, the third season will comprise of eight episodes, with new cast members Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes, and Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red, the father of Leif and Freydis.

The series has an extreme number of historical inaccuracies, therefore it cannot be confirmed what turn will the third season take. With the creative liberties of the the producers, anything is possible.