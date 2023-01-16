Jeremy Renner receives support from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ creator Hugh Dillon

Mayor of Kingstown director Hugh Dillon praised Jeremy Renner for his outstanding performance in season 2 of the show, released on Paramount+ on Jan. 15.

Speaking to Deadline, Dillon expressed his support for Renner, who has survived a near-fatal snow ploughing accident.

Dillon confirmed that he was informed of Renner’s injuries “from one of the other producers.” He added, “I saw it on the news and then he sent me a video.”

“He’s very funny. I just think the world of that guy and I’m happy he’s surrounded by his family,” said the director.

Offering his full support, Dillon added, “Anything we can do to help, we will,” praising Renner, “That’s the biggest thing. He’s like family.”

Renner is still currently recovering in the hospital after suffering a severe snow plow on New Year’s Eve. Despite being in the hospital, the Avengers star managed to share promotions for season 2 on social media ahead of its release.

Dillon also touched on the potential continuity of the series when asked about when a third season might begin filming as the show has yet to be officially renewed for third season.

Mayor of Kingstown stars Renner, Emma Laird, Kyle Chandler, and Nichole Galicia in pivotal roles.