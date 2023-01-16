 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner receives support from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ creator Hugh Dillon

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Jeremy Renner receives support from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ creator Hugh Dillon
Jeremy Renner receives support from ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ creator Hugh Dillon

Mayor of Kingstown director Hugh Dillon praised Jeremy Renner for his outstanding performance in season 2 of the show, released on Paramount+ on Jan. 15.

Speaking to Deadline, Dillon expressed his support for Renner, who has survived a near-fatal snow ploughing accident.

Dillon confirmed that he was informed of Renner’s injuries “from one of the other producers.” He added, “I saw it on the news and then he sent me a video.”

“He’s very funny. I just think the world of that guy and I’m happy he’s surrounded by his family,” said the director.

Offering his full support, Dillon added, “Anything we can do to help, we will,” praising Renner, “That’s the biggest thing. He’s like family.”

Renner is still currently recovering in the hospital after suffering a severe snow plow on New Year’s Eve. Despite being in the hospital, the Avengers star managed to share promotions for season 2 on social media ahead of its release.

Dillon also touched on the potential continuity of the series when asked about when a third season might begin filming as the show has yet to be officially renewed for third season.

Mayor of Kingstown stars Renner, Emma Laird, Kyle Chandler, and Nichole Galicia in pivotal roles.

More From Entertainment:

Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards

Stars flock to Dakar for All-Africa Music Awards
Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Austin Butler arrives in all-black at Critics Choice Awards days after Lisa Marie Presley death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry iconic photo shows they’re ‘alone in their own world’
King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral

King Charles, Prince William not expected to attend King Constantine funeral
Netflix’s ‘Knives Out 2’ wins two out of six nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Netflix’s ‘Knives Out 2’ wins two out of six nominations at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Cate Blanchett comments to Margot Robbie irks metal fans

Cate Blanchett comments to Margot Robbie irks metal fans

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Prince Harry claims revealed

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Prince Harry claims revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by BAFTA tea party over fears of ‘PR disaster’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by BAFTA tea party over fears of ‘PR disaster’
Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine

Royals gather for funeral of Greece’s last king Constantine
Anya Taylor-Joy joins boyfriend Malcolm McRae at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy joins boyfriend Malcolm McRae at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
2023 Critics Choice Awards unveils official list of winners

2023 Critics Choice Awards unveils official list of winners
Kim Kardashian gushes over ‘birthday girl’ Chicago

Kim Kardashian gushes over ‘birthday girl’ Chicago