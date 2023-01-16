 
Monday Jan 16 2023
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham drop glimpse of their impromptu rain photoshoot

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz continue to wow fans with their adorable pictures together. The beloved duo treated Instagram followers with sweet glimpses from their recent outing.

Nicola and Brooklyn looked smitten in love as they enjoyed an impromptu photo shoot in the rain and fans cannot stop gushing over their adorable clicks.

For the fun outing, the actress, 28, came prepared with a green umbrella while sporting a chic black trench coat and chunky black platforms.

Brooklyn, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, opted for a more casual look including a black hoodie and jeans.

Nicola and Brooklyn, who exchanged wedding vows in April 2021, shared a passionate kiss while out exploring in the rain.

Nicola captioned the series of pictures with, “Andie took these (my husband is not amused)”

The outing came just days after Brooklyn and Nicola graced Vogue February issue with their latest photoshoot.

The couple looked stunning as they donned the collection’s latest couture, detailed as “wide-leg jeans and their 1970s vibe are again a force of nature.”

