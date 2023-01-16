 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘taking on’ memoir after Prince Harry’s failure: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is rumored to be planning a full memoir of her very own after Prince Harry failed to appropriately “deal with Sussex drama.”

This insight has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Daniela Elser.

She made the admission in a piece for News.com.au.

Her piece highlighted a clue that makes it ‘highly probable’ that a second memoir from Meghan Markle might be hitting the shelves in the near future.

According to Ms Elser, “Given the word count in Spare dedicated to his beleaguered ‘todger’ you’d think that the devoted husband would give over more – or even real – space to the countering or pushing back against the most damaging accusations made against his wife.”

“There are other key Sussex dramas that Harry’s ghostwritten autobiography fails to meaningfully deal with.”

This combined with the fact that Prince Harry’s contract with Penguin Random House cites a multi-book deal, means the Duchess of Sussex might result in a memoir from her as well. 

