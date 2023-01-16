BTS’s Jimin becomes first member with Solo Brand Deal: becomes brand ambassador for DIOR

BTS’s Jimin becomes global ambassador for Dior

BTS’s Jimin becomes the newest global ambassador for Dior.





BTS’s fanbase is growing immensely. Even the people who are not into K-pop are also noticing them. Their influence is multiplying and Dior’s recent collaboration with Jimin proves that they are highly popular.

Taking a look at his fashion taste, Dior makes the right choice for its brand because Jimin’s fashion’s statements are very vast. He doesn’t adapt anything vague and stays true to his originality. Which is why Dior said in a statement, “The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, modernity with a timeless signature.”

Dior took to their official Instagram account to make the big announcement. They also shared the pictures of him in designer brand.