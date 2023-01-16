Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Piers Morgan received warm messages from fans on Instagram, after he revealed that he's "a father again."

On Sunday, January 15, Piers Morgan's Instagram was flooded with lovely messages form fans after he posted a picture on Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, the picture featured Morgan holding two new kittens on each hand and grinning like a Cheshire cat toward the camera.

Piers captioned the post, "BREAKING NEWS: I’ve become a father again."

Keeping his love for football in mind, Piers continued, "Meet Dennis (named after @officialdennisbergkamp ) and _____ (still working on ‘Thierry’ but meeting resistance.)"

"They’re a Burmese brother and sister, 10 weeks old, and like their father, adorable," the 57 year old reiterated.

Piers added further in his caption, " UPDATE: After intensive negotiations, and a suggestion from @jessicalemariepires , the female kitten has been named Bobby after the great @robert_pires07."

Apart from being an honorary dad to two cats, the Good Morning Britain alum has three biological children Spencer, 29, Stanley, 25, and Albert, 21, with his first wife Marion Shalloe, and an 11-year-old daughter Elise with wife Celia.

See his post below:







