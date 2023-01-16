 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Avan Jogia prefers not to think about his time with Nickelodeon fondly

Avan Jogia dived into his bittersweet relationship with Nickelodeon, during his early days of stardom.

Speaking with Teen Vogue about his feature directorial debut in Door Mouse, Avan Jogia reflected on his time working for Nickelodeon when he was young.

As per People, he shared, "It's hard to know what you're signing up for and how it's gonna shape you and the world around you and how it's gonna shape how people interact with you. It's gonna shape what you mean to people."

Jogia added, "As far as my career, I try not to think about that time too much. I have always tried to focus on the work itself. That keeps me on track."

Getting realistic about his feelings, the 30 year old continued, "I mean, I don't look back on [Nickelodeon] fondly. But I do think it's interesting to see just what it means to people. It's touching, but also it's out of your control."

"I feel like I represent sadness for people because they can sort of look at me and be like, 'Oh, right. I remember when I used to be young and things weren't so complicated.' It's like, I represent an uncomplicated time. Sometimes I think that I have a strong desire to keep that image safe for them," Jogia further added.

Although, he doesn't look at his experience with Nickelodeon fondly, Jogia previously told People that starring in Victorious was "some of the greatest years of my life."

Jogia had his break out role as Beck Oliver in the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, which ran for 4 seasons in 2010-2013.

The actor also appeared in the Nickelodeon musical films Spectacular! (2009) and Rags (2012).

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'
Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal
Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones steals show at Critics' Choice Awards

Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones steals show at Critics' Choice Awards

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere

Margot Robbie nearly escapes major wardrobe malfunction at ‘Babylon’ Sydney premiere
Niecy Nash jokes her mother thought she wasn't 'a good dramatic actress': In Critics Choice winning speech

Niecy Nash jokes her mother thought she wasn't 'a good dramatic actress': In Critics Choice winning speech
Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in relationship since November last year: Newly-leaked pictures reveal

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in relationship since November last year: Newly-leaked pictures reveal
King Charles' silence is a warning to Prince Harry?

King Charles' silence is a warning to Prince Harry?
Jennifer Lopez marks 2 years of hit number ‘In the Morning’

Jennifer Lopez marks 2 years of hit number ‘In the Morning’
'Stranger Things' star on 'Running up that Hill': 'that’s my cue to go'

'Stranger Things' star on 'Running up that Hill': 'that’s my cue to go'
Here's how Tom Cruise's advice helped 'Tar' director beat Harvey Weinstein

Here's how Tom Cruise's advice helped 'Tar' director beat Harvey Weinstein