Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slam Jeremy Clarkson over latest apology

It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not having any of Jeremy Clarkson’s apologies, issuing a stern response to his latest apology shared on Instagram today, January 17.

Taking to the social media site earlier today, Jeremy shared that he had emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to apologise for his explosive column against Meghan, in which he called for her to be paraded ‘naked’ across the UK.

The former Top Gear host, in his lengthy note, said that he was ‘really sorry, all the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head’.

Just hours later, Meghan and Harry issued a statement in response, saying: “On December 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.”

“While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remained to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny,” the Sussex statement continued.

It further read: “Unless each of his other pieces were also written "in a hurry", as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

This new development comes just as reports of Amazon severing its ties with Jeremy started doing rounds.