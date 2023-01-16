Amanda Seyfried faces wardrobe malfunction at Critics Choice Awards

Amanda Seyfried recently had fashion emergency at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.



The Dear John star stepped onto the red carpet at the ceremony donning a gold archival gown by Dior Haute Couture from the brand’s spring summer 2020 collection.

Sharing details, the Independent reported that the long gown was made from a single piece of twisted gold chiffon with fringe at the top. In addition, Amanda paired the dress with matching gold Stuart Weitzman heels.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, the Red Riding Hood actress revealed that the golden gown was “ripping and breaking”.

She stated, “It’s old, it keeps breaking. It keeps ripping. I’m actually not kidding, it keeps breaking.”

“I’m just going to take off my dress,” she commented, while one of her sleeves dropped down during red carpet interview.

The Chloe actress pointed out, “It keeps ripping. It’s fine. Literally it’s fine. Honestly, it’s old, it’s beautiful!”

Later, when the actress went to the stage to accept the award for Best Limited Series for The Dropout along with the team, she covered the top of her gown with a black jacket.

Meanwhile, Amanda also won Best Actress for her exceptional performance as Elizabeth Homes in The Dropout.