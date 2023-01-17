 
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out for lunch after attending Lori Harvey's star-studded birthday party

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber were recently spotted out for a casual lunch in Los Angeles after attending the enjoyable 26th birthday bash of Lori Harvey.

As per Daily Mail, Hailey Bieber looked effortlessly chic in a pair of white cargo pants and a light grey sweatshirt underneath her brown puffed leather jacket with dramatic big sleeves and oversized lapels on the collar.

The model teamed her look with black platform chunky boots and accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pair of chic Versace thin sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber donned an oversized casual figure, wearing a forest green hoodie with 'Venice' emblazoned across the front and a padded black, white, blue pink and yellow jacket over the top.

The couple parked their vehicle before walking toward the restaurant with their security detail.

Their lunch date comes after they attended Lori Harvey's birthday bash at the Fleur Room Lounge in West Hollywood.

