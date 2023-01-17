Lisa Marie Presley will have a public memorial service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be honored with a public service at her father's Graceland home, according to People Magazine.

A representative of Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, told the outlet, "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie."

The rep added that the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, will take place on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023, in Memphis.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, as well as Elvis and other family members who are also buried at Graceland, according to a previous statement.

In lieu of flowers, the family urged those to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit that supports charitable organisations focused on arts, education and children's programmes in the Memphis area.

Presley died Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency, according to her family. She was the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, along with Elvis Presley Enterprises, which managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority in 2005, but retained ownership of the Graceland mansion, as reported by the Associated Press.