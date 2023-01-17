Shawn Mendes and Dr Jocelyne Miranda spark dating rumours

Shawn Mendes was spotted with his chiropractor Dr Jocelyne Miranda, 51, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, reported HollywoodLife.

The first Mendes, 24, was spotted with her was two months ago as they were seen getting affectionate.



The pair arrived back at his house in in West Hollywood, California, carrying what looked to be some juices, and the famed celebrity chiropractor had a large tote bag over her shoulder, which had enough room to sport some potential overnight items.

The singer spotted wearing a black T-shirt over grey cargo pants and had a pair of sunglasses on. The Summer of Love crooner recently got a buzzed haircut, ditching his luscious wavy mop of tresses.

Miranda was seen similar dressed in casual. She donned black leggings, a pink jersey, and a pair of aviator sunglasses. Her hair was thrown up in a simple bun on the back of her head, and she carried her wallet and phone in her hand.

According to the outlet, Shawn and Jocelyne’s hangout at his house comes after they were seen getting lunch back in July 2022, which first hinted at a possible romance between them.

Two months later in November, they were then seen shopping together. Although they have known each other for years, their recent frequent outings together and the fact that Shawn has been single, has many fans wondering if they could be more than friends.

Before Mendes’ potential rendezvous with Jocelyne, the Grammy winner was romantically involved with fellow singer Camila Cabello. The former lovebirds dated for two years before calling it quits in November 2021.