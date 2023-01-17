 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book
Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book

Princess Diana’s former therapist Julia Samuel extended a warning against opening up in front of all people.

The expert’s remarks came amidst Prince Harry wore his heart on his sleeve to detail his early life in royal family.

Writing for The Times, Julia said: “Boundaries are the limits or rules we each establish to protect ourselves.

"We should not be venting all our feelings to all people — promiscuous honesty, telling everyone everything, doesn’t help any of us.

"Recognising that boundaries enable us to take different versions of ourselves to different environments, like work, friends and family, is important for all of our mental health.

"When we indiscriminately express unfiltered feelings, we can disturb those around us, and not receive the empathic response we need.

"Human beings are wired to look for danger, and emotions are contagious,” the expert added.

"Our threat system can be pinged by the other, putting our brain into 'code red' — fight, flight, freeze — heightening our sense of anxiety and conflict.

"When we are in a heightened state our capacity to think deeply and respond sensitively goes offline. It is an evolutionary survival mechanism and the source of most aggression,” Julia added.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’

Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’
Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Jennifer Coolidge admits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ crew was ‘worried’ over her AK-47 scene

Jennifer Coolidge admits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ crew was ‘worried’ over her AK-47 scene
Shawn Mendes and Dr Jocelyne Miranda spark dating rumours

Shawn Mendes and Dr Jocelyne Miranda spark dating rumours
Chris Evans, Ana De Armas ‘Ghosted’ may release in April, hints director

Chris Evans, Ana De Armas ‘Ghosted’ may release in April, hints director

Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2

Jeremy Renner reaches out to fans for review of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 2
After a Davos DJ gig, Idris Elba has new role: advocate for small farmers

After a Davos DJ gig, Idris Elba has new role: advocate for small farmers
Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Netflix unveils massive 2023's Korean content slate

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?

Camilla determined to make Kate Middleton’s life a ‘nightmare’?
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Victoria Beckham ‘shocked’ as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz move in with Selena Gomez

Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude

Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude
Netflix upcoming Western series 'The Abandons': Release date, plot

Netflix upcoming Western series 'The Abandons': Release date, plot