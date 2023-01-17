 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare may have shattered records upon release, but a royal expert has warned that it could threaten his and wife Meghan Markle’s future in Hollywood.

The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book released on January 10, days after being leaked online, and was declared the fastest-selling non-fiction title just a day later after moving some 1.4 million copies on the first day of release.

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield issued a grim warning to Harry and Meghan while talking to Fox News.

As per Schofield: “I think Spare and the [recent] Netflix documentary will ultimately hurt Harry and Meghan’s relationships with the Hollywood elite.”

“Did intensely private Beyoncé give Meg permission to read a text message that she sent the duchess verbatim to millions of Netflix subscribers? I highly doubt it. Did Courteney Cox expect to one day be called out for ‘magic mushroom chocolates’ in Spare?” Schofield questioned.

She went on to point out: “Does Gayle King enjoy being grilled by the internet when Harry tells ITV there isn't a royal racist after Gayle appeared on morning television claiming that her friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had receipts? They are putting people in uncomfortable situations.”

“While having Tyler Perry and Oprah in your corner is a huge help, I think most individuals don't want to pick a side and would prefer to avoid the drama," the host of the To Di for Daily podcast concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023

Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023
Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary

Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary
Kim Kardashian wishes to meet her kids’ stepmom Bianca Censori to set ground rules

Kim Kardashian wishes to meet her kids’ stepmom Bianca Censori to set ground rules
King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’
Marvel may feature Tom Hardy’s Venom in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Marvel may feature Tom Hardy’s Venom in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’

Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’
Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book

Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book
Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Disney+ drops‘The Mandalorian’ trailer for season 3

Disney+ drops‘The Mandalorian’ trailer for season 3
Liam Hemsworth spotted with girlfriend first time since Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’

Liam Hemsworth spotted with girlfriend first time since Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’
Jennifer Coolidge admits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ crew was ‘worried’ over her AK-47 scene

Jennifer Coolidge admits ‘Shotgun Wedding’ crew was ‘worried’ over her AK-47 scene