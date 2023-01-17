Prince Harry accused of ‘blackmailing’ King Charles, Prince William

file footage

Prince Harry was accused of ‘emotionally blackmailing’ his family, especially King Charles and Prince William, by UK journalist Dan Wootton.

Writing for The Daily Mail, Wootton slammed the Duke of Sussex for demanding that the Royal Family apologise to him and his wife Meghan Markle, despite revealing their ‘biggest secrets’ himself in his memoir Spare.

Wootton wrote: “It's emotional blackmail on a global scale. ‘Issue a grovelling apology to my wife and I... Then forgive us for spilling your biggest secrets and darkest moments, laced with the most grotesque criticism… or there's even worse to come’.”

“That was the twisted threat from Prince Harry briefed personally, somewhat ironically, given his apparent hatred of the British Press, to one of his favourite propagandists in the print media at the weekend,” he continued, referring to Prince Harry’s recent interview with The Telegraph.

Further quoting Prince Harry telling Bryony Gordon that he wants some ‘accountability’ from the royals and for them to apologise to Meghan, Wootton said: “I'd laugh if this idiocy didn't threaten the international reputation of the British Royal Family.”

“Apologise for what, you fool? Charles funded your wife's extravagant demands and then the Palace helped hide forever the findings of an independent investigation into her alleged bullying of multiple staff members,” he slammed.

“You should be buying your dad a pint of organic beer, not demanding the new monarch issue a grovelling apology to our second most unpopular royal,” the expert also said in his lengthy take down of Prince Harry.

This fresh criticism comes after Prince Harry sat down for string of promo interviews for his explosive memoir Spare.