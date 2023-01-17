 
Margot Robbie sparks reaction over Versace silk gown at ‘Babylon’ premiere in Sydney

Margot Robbie sparks reaction over Versace silk gown at ‘Babylon’ premiere in Sydney 

Margot Robbie wowed fans as she walked the red carpet of the Babylon premiere event, held in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

While a number of fans loved the gorgeous sartorial statement for the glitzy event, Robbie's stylist Kate Young came under fire designing a version of a classic Versace number for the actress

Robbie, 32, who ditched her usual Chanel attire, wore an updated dress from Versace's 1995 archive. The stunning silver-blue attire featured a red lace-trimmed thigh split, which left many fans confused.

“Nevertheless, she persisted. Her dedication is truly unmatched, because why did you add red lace to this SS95 Versace gown? Like, is she just doing red because she wore a red dress in Babylon? I'd love to know the thought process,” one fan tweeted.

Another added, “The red lace ruined the dress. Leave it alone. As the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.”

Others were confused about the fit of the bodice, with some saying the “ill-fitting” gown was not the right choice.

Meanwhile, the other group of fans said that the Suicide Squad actress’ dress at the Sydney premiere was more improved than her recent red carpet looks.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, stylist Donny Galella said, “I love this pastel blue Versace on her, so it's good to see her not wearing Chanel,” he said.

“The gown was inspired by a Versace gown worn in 1995 by model Carla Bruni to the Met Gala. But I wish she did wear an Aussie label to the Australian premiere,” he added.

