Tuesday Jan 17 2023
John Larroquette reveals he was paid in marijuana to narrate Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

John Larroquette addressed the rumours that he was compensated with marijuana for narrating the 1974 horror movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre in a recent interview and confirmed that the director Tobe Hooper did pay him with pot, as reported by Fox News.

When asked if the rumours of him getting paid with Marijuana are true, John replied, "Totally true. He gave me some marijuana or a matchbox or whatever you called it in those days. I walked out of the [recording] studio and patted him on the back side and said, ‘Good luck to you!'"

John further added how he agreed to narrate the prologue to the horror film, "Tobe heard I was in town and asked for an hour of my time to narrate something for this movie he just did. I said ‘Fine!’ It was a favour."

Surprisingly, John is yet to see a movie from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. On the work front, he will be returning to the courtroom to play Dan Fielding in an updated version of Night Court.

