Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Former model shares details of party with Prince Harry

Former model Nicola McLean shared details of a party where she was "rescued" by Prince Harry after downing multiple tequila shots.

According to UK's Daily Express, McLean said the Duke of Sussex , who was “like an animal” when it came to boozing, came to her rescue, helping her up, after she got very drunk at the party.

Harry, however, did not mention the party which according to the model took place in 2015 before he had met Meghan Markle.

The Duke recently released a tell-all memoir titled "Spare", discussing his relations with his family and why he and his wife decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The glamour model said she and her husband, former footballer Tom Williams, had attended the 30th birthday party of retired rugby ace James Haskell’s 

Nicola McLean said, "I got very drunk and fell in a bush as I was leaving. I was trying to scramble my way up and thought, 'My husband Tom cannot see that I'm this drunk."

"Then Harry put a hand out and grabbed me up. I was like, 'Don't tell Tom," she added.


