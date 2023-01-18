 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'undignified' as sharing story about 'intimate man parts'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Prince Harry has been branded undignified after infamous story about his frozen manhood.

Fox News presenter Megyn Kelly thinks the Duke of Sussex is out of his mind as he writes a passage on his inconvenience.

“This example of the todger is so interesting to me because it reveals a complete lack of dignity,” she begins.

“That shows we, so many of us, had been blaming Meghan Markle for sort of tearing him out of the Royal Family."

“No normal person, never mind man, would read a passage that way, the intonation on it, write about it in the first place,” Kelly said.

“You want to do a tell-all, okay. What kind of a man would share a story like that, that’s about his intimate parts so openly with detail and the word cream associated.

“I’m just sorry but most men would have every instinct to say there are some things that are too personal enough for public consumption.”

This comes after Prince Harry admitted to having a frostbitten todger at Prince William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

