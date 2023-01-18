 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Netflix: List of top trending movies & series to binge-watch

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Netflix has released a wide collection of movies, TV series, anime, documentaries, and stand-up comedies in every genre to entertain its subscribers on daily basis.

From Action to comedy and from horror to romance, here's the list of Netflix's top 25 most trending movies.

Movies:

  1. Dog Gone 
  2. The Pale Blue Eye 
  3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  4. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker 
  5. Sing 
  6. Jumanji: The Next Level 
  7. Next Day Air 
  8. Disconnect: The Wedding Planner 
  9. The Invitation 
  10. The Croods: A New Age 
  11. Puss in Boots 
  12. American Made 
  13. Where the Crawdads Sing 
  14. Varalaru Mukkiyam 
  15. The Mummy 
  16. Mister Mummy
  17.  A Dog's Purpose 
  18. Noise 
  19. 30 Days of Night 
  20. In My Dreams 
  21. I, Tonya 
  22. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical 
  23. Colombiana 
  24. Ali 
  25. Archive 

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia 
  2. Vikings: Valhalla 
  3. Wednesday 
  4. Kaleidoscope 
  5. La Reina del Sur 
  6. Sky Rojo 
  7. Emily in Paris 
  8. The Glory 
  9. Alice in Borderland 
  10. Til Money Do Us Part 
  11. Woman of the Dead 
  12. Alchemy of Souls 
  13. Break Point 
  14. Trial By Fire 
  15. Single’s Inferno 
  16. The Unbroken Voice 
  17. Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist 
  18. Lady Voyeur 
  19. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  20. The Recruit 
  21. Alpha Males 
  22. Sexify 
  23. Harry & Meghan 
  24. The Good Doctor 
  25. Las Villamizar 

