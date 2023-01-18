Selena Gomez refutes romance claims with Brooklyn Beckham in resurfaced clip

File Footage

Selena Gomez was once rumoured to be in a relationship with her close friend Nicola Peltz’s now-husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The aspiring chef was dating Chloë Grace Moretz at the time when it was speculated that Beckham ditched her because of his crush on Gomez.

However, after finding out about the rumours, the Only Murders in the Building star was left in shock and quickly denied the claims citing their age-difference.

In a resurfaced clip from 2015, the singer-actor can be seen getting mortified to discover that Beckham had an alleged crush on her.

Gomez was asked about the speculations during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, to which she replied, "How old is he? Isn't he sixteen?”

“Now I know I look sixteen, but I'm 23, like no, I just did a movie with Chloe and she's outstanding,” Gomez added.

She continued: "I don't know what happened with them, but they're like five. Why are we judging their relationship?"

Recently, Gomez has grown closer to Beckham because of her friendship with Peltz. The trio even celebrated New Year together in Mexico.

"Fine call us a throuple #foreverplusone," Gomez captioned their holiday images on her Instagram handle.



