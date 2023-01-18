Billie Eilish reportedly seeking restraining order against alleged home burglar

Billie Eilish is seeking protection from the man who allegedly broke into her family’s home multiple times, according to TMZ.

The Grammy winner, 21, has filed for a temporary restraining order against Christopher Anderson, 39, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. According to the outlet, Eilish’s father, Patrick O’Connell, claimed Anderson has shown up to his Los Angeles residence on numerous occasions since late December to profess his love for the singer and ask to meet her.

Eilish claims she and her family have called the police five times and filed several reports, per TMZ.

In the restraining order, the everything I wanted singer wrote that Anderson’s behaviour has caused her “substantial anxiety, fear and emotional distress” for her own safety as well as that of her family, adding that she doesn’t feel comfortable visiting them anymore.

“Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me,” Eilish wrote. “However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother.”

“I do not feel safe returning to my childhood home,” she wrote in her request for the new restraining order against Anderson.

According to LA Times, in June 2020, Eilish was granted a three-year restraining order against a New York man who she said showed “erratic behaviour” while returning to the home several times over the course of two days until he was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.