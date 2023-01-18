 
Taylor Swift reacts to ‘Anti-Hero’ becoming ‘Longest-Running No 1 single’

Taylor Swift is in awe of her single Anti-Hero officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single.

According to Variety, the song is biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, Blank Space, managed back in 2014-15.

Upon receiving the news, the Bejeweled crooner took to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for making it possible.

“What on earth — I love you guys,” Swift wrote to fans in a social media message reposting the Billboard news about her breaking her personal record at the top of the Hot 100.

She also added a postscript about SZA, the artist with whom she is sharing adjacent spaces at the top of both the album and singles charts right now.

“PS — Been listening to SZA’s album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!”

On the Hot 100, a SZA single is currently No. 2 to Swift’s No. 1, while their roles are reversed in the top two spots of the Billboard 200 album rankings.

According to the outlet, in all, Swift has had nine songs reach No. 1 over the years, all of them since 2012. Besides Anti-Hero and Blank Space, she’s had chart-toppers with Shake It Off (four weeks at No. 1), Look What You Made Me Do and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (three weeks each at the top) and All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), Willow, Cardigan and Bad Blood (each enjoying a single week at No. 1).

