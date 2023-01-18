Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson

Harry Nelson, author and close friend of recently deceased Lisa Marie Presley, revealed that Lisa was in a dark place before her death because her son Benjamin Keough's tragic death who died by suicide in 2020, as reported by Fox News.

Harry said, "I had not spoken to her in the last [several] months, but I knew that she had been really struggling with managing her grief after Ben’s death. I personally was hoping that she was going to turn the corner on this."

He further added, "I was reaching out to see if I could move forward with some of the writing we had spoken about. And it was very clear she wasn’t in a place to do that. I told her to reach out when she was ready. I never had the chance to speak to her again."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.