Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Paulina Porizkova remembers first awkward dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Paulina Porizkova took to Instagram to share about her first dinner date with her ex-husband Ric Ocasek which turned out to be very awkward, as reported by Fox News.

Paulina shared a picture of herself sitting at a table in the restaurant where had her first dinner with Ric.

Paulina wrote in the caption, "I’m sitting at a table at the Odeon restaurant, the very same table where, 39 years ago, I had my first dinner with the man who would become my husband. I hardly noticed anyone else but the tall, lanky and [awkwardly] elegant man with turquoise eyes next to me."

She further added, "At one point, in the middle of dinner, and on my dare, he stood up and walked over [to]… a small table by the wall where a couple was having a romantic dinner. Without a word, he pushed condiments and food aside and then got up on the table. I thought he was the most compelling man I had ever met."

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek got married in 1989 and split after nearly 30 years of marriage. Ocasek died in 2019 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

