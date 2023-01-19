Prince Harry has turned Princess Diana into 'joke' in America

Princess Diana's respect has been lost in the eyes of Americans after Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare.'



The Duke of Sussex has allowed public to comment on his deceased mother by revealing personal details about his family.

"Princess Diana had become such a saintly figure to the world. One year ago there is no way you could joke about her being deceased. You would be cancelled," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk.



She went on to claim: "Unfortunately, Harry's lack of judgement is jeopardizing his mother's legacy."



She said: "I do think American media hesitated to make fun of the royal family out of respect for the Queen's passing. Thanks to Spare and Netflix...it seems like that courtesy period is over."



This comes after Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the Duke of Sussex over his memoir

Kimmel reads, posing as the former Princess of Wales: "My poor little prince, put this cream on your willy. It will lessen the ache and make it less chilly."

Harry's character responds: "But mummy, have you heard about Sir Sigmund Freud?".