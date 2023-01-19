 
Lucy Hale discreetly talks fling with Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich: ‘I loved it’

Lucy Hale got candid about the benefits of dating older men after she was linked to Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich, who is around 20 years her senior.

“I haven’t really had rules with dating,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, explained earlier this month during an episode of Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast.

“I’ve dated all the way up to 52 — [from] 27 to 52. I’m 33 and I feel like I’ll probably end up with someone around my age or older, just because of the non-negotiables. I feel like a lot of people in that older age bracket will meet those.”

When Bilson, known for her role in O.C., asked what it was like dating someone who’s 52, Hale commented without taking any names. “He was a young 52,” the Katy Keene alum explained. “I loved it. No bulls–t, almost.”

According to Us Weekly, the Katy Keene actress and the Riverdale actor, 52, were briefly linked back in 2021. An insider told the outlet that the duo had been “dating for a little over a month” in March of that year.

“While it’s very new, they spend a lot of time together.” At the time, the source noted that the duo’s “huge age gap” didn’t “bother” them.

A month later, the outlet confirmed the couple had called it quits. “It was more of a trial run,” an insider explained in April 2021. “They wanted to see if they could be more than friends, but it didn’t feel right.” 

