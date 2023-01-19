 
Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue

Madonna transformed into the Virgin Mary as she graced the cover of Vanity Fair's first-ever Icon Issue.

The Queen of Pop, 64, unveiled the cover for three different European editions of Vanity Fair in Italy, Spain and France.

Madonna, who announced her much-awaited world tour on Tuesday, to celebrate an incredible 40 years in the music industry, recreated the painting of the Last Supper for the magazine cover.

The Material Girl crooner wore an extravagant Dolce & Gabbana headpiece, paired with a dark veil for the project.

Madonna wows internet as she channels Virgin Mary for Vanity Fair Icons issue

Madonna also donned an intricate veil featured gold embroidery while she had tears streaming down her face in the regal shot.

For The Last Supper portrait, the singer donned a cream pleated dress under bright red robes while surrounded by a group of women.

Madonna’s two-day cover shoot was directed by photographers Luigi & Iango – involving a crew of more than 80 people.

The music icon was styled by her longtime collaborator B. Åkerlund and she wore classic designs by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier and more.

Madonna, in her interview, said, “This is a good time for me — I'm gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music.”

Madonna’s 40th anniversary celebration tour will kick off in North America on July 15, taking in 35 dates.

