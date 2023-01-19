 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Netflix reveals 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' reunion after 30 years

A Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion is coming to Netflix with a new season.

The streaming giant took to its Twitter account to announce that the United States hit series will return with a new season, titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Netflix also revealed that the new sequel is scheduled to release on April 19, 2023. The new season includes stars David Yost, Walter E. Jones, and Barbara Goodson.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Yost also confirmed that "We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise."

He further said that "In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers originally debuted in 1993.

