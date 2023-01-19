 
Kanye West ranks below a DOG amid anti-Semitic backlash

 Kanye West lost his billionaire status to antisemitism. Now, a dog is now worth more than once trailblazer rapper.

According to Animated Times, the All About Cats Magazine released The Ultimate Rich Pet List.

Gunther VI starred in Netflix's show Gunther's Millions is worth a whopping $500 million making the dog's fortune trump the disgraced rapper's net worth of $400 million.

The German Shepard is owned and managed by Gunther Corporation, which also manages Gunther's estate and fortune.

Real estate investment has climbed Gunther's grandfather's wealth to a fortune from $80 million in 1992 to $500 million.

Meanwhile, West's wealth is feared to slump further after several lawsuits against the rapper.

In the case of the 45-year-old facing a barrage of lawsuits, the possibility of the rapper losing cases via default rulings if Ye doesn't lawyer up is still on the card.

The disgraced rapper is facing two cases against him in federal Court. However, West did not hire a new lawyer nor connect with his previous lawyers, who were set to keep judges posted about his progress in getting new ones.

While the Los Angeles county court also has a case against the West where lawyers since October trying to locate the rapper to serve the lawsuit.

