Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her latest flick, Shotgun Wedding, premiere after party with her husband Ben Affleck and fans cannot stop gushing over their lovely chemistry.

The Batman actor, 50, joined his wife at her latest film's Los Angeles premiere event. The pair clicked awe-worthy pictures together including one shot where Affleck was seen kissing Lopez' temple and cuddling with her.

Lopez, 53, who led the star-studded red carpet arrivals earlier in the evening in a gorgeous golden-beige gown, was pictured with her husband in her second look of the premiere, featuring a stunning silver number with an Art Deco motif.

The Marry Me star styled her hair into an intricate updo and paired the ensemble with an ornate pair of drop earrings.

Affleck and Lopez, also known as 'Bennifer,' also posed up with a slew of J-Lo's Shotgun Wedding co-stars including Jennifer Coolidge.

Lopez and Affleck also enjoyed a warm moment with her leading man Josh Duhamel, who looked dapper in his premiere ensemble.

Earlier in the evening, Lopez dropped jaws in a sheer gold frock, showcasing her stunningly toned dancer's body.

Shotgun Wedding will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from Jan. 27.