 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill shows support to Jacinda Ardern after her resignation

Jurassic Park alum Sam Neill has recently showed support to Jacinda Ardern following her resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

On Thursday, Jacinda stunned everyone when she announced that she’s resigning from her job mainly because she “no longer has enough in the tank to do justice to her position”.

After the news came out, Sam took to Instagram and posted a photo of Jacinda, stating that he “does not blame her for calling it quits”.

In the caption, the Event Horizon actor wrote, “'Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned today. I am not surprised, nor do I blame her.”

The Kiwi star continued, “The treatment she has been receiving these last few months, the appalling pile on by the left, the right, the aggrieved, the whiners, the nutbags, the know-it-alls, the misogynists etc. has been both disgraceful and embarrassing.”

Calling Jacinda a great leader, Sam said, “I think she was a great leader through the most difficult times. She deserved better.”

“And we will get what we deserve – inferior leadership,” he remarked.

In the end, Sam added, “I personally will miss her. And thank her. And wish her a far happier future.”

The post received mixed reactions from the actor’s fans and followers.

One commented, “New Zealand's loss. As Americans can attest, good leaders with integrity are hard to find. I hope her successor is worthy of the job.”

However, another user hit back and stated, “Whole lot of non-NZ residents commenting about how much they love her. Sorry but you try living here, it’s a day of celebration for kiwis.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jacinda’s resignation will come into effect on January 22 or on February 7, depending on the process of electing her replacement.

More From Entertainment:

Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read

Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy and mental struggles: Read
Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why

Sarah Michelle Gellar not ready to reveal ‘full story’ about Buffy’s legacy: Here’s why
Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage

Joe Jonas recalls how he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage
Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour

Anna Kendrick regrets getting candid about past abuse on Alice, Darling press tour
Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez receives love from hubby Ben Affleck at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere

King Charles throws Prince Harry out of his heart for good?

King Charles throws Prince Harry out of his heart for good?
Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post

Netflix shells out up to $385K for flight attendant post
Hollywood stars catch covid, days after Golden Globes 2023

Hollywood stars catch covid, days after Golden Globes 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton remain most popular royals even after Harry's allegations

Prince William, Kate Middleton remain most popular royals even after Harry's allegations
Kim Kardashian says 'bet losing' with North was reason of her 'awful' Tik Tok

Kim Kardashian says 'bet losing' with North was reason of her 'awful' Tik Tok
Prince Harry given smart advice about Lilibet, Archie by Queen relative's ex-partner

Prince Harry given smart advice about Lilibet, Archie by Queen relative's ex-partner