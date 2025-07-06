 
Geo News

David Corenswet drops bomshell about turning to 'Superman' veterans

David Corenswet says, 'It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together'

By
Web Desk
|

July 06, 2025

David Corenswets desperate desire turned down by THESE two stars
David Corenswet's desperate desire turned down by THESE two stars 

David Corenswet recently revealed who he approached for a piece of advice on playing the role of Superman in the forthcoming film.

While giving an interview to Heart at the red-carpet premiere of James Gunn’s Superman in London, the 32-year-old American actor reflected on reaching out to Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for guidance, as they both have played the DC icon in Man of Steel and Superman & Lois, respectively.

Notably, Cavill and Hoechlin were “encouraging” but refrained from influencing Corenswet's performance by sharing their words of wisdom.

He said, “Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try and give you any tips.’ And I think that’s a very Superman thing. Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be.”

The Twisters star added, “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of ‘have fun with it’, which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too.”

Corenswet remarked, “They were very encouraging and we had a lovely experience. I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together.”

Before concluding, it is noteworthy to mention that the upcoming Superman movie is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time