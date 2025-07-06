David Corenswet drops bomshell about turning to 'Superman' veterans

David Corenswet's desperate desire turned down by THESE two stars

David Corenswet recently revealed who he approached for a piece of advice on playing the role of Superman in the forthcoming film.

While giving an interview to Heart at the red-carpet premiere of James Gunn’s Superman in London, the 32-year-old American actor reflected on reaching out to Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for guidance, as they both have played the DC icon in Man of Steel and Superman & Lois, respectively.

Notably, Cavill and Hoechlin were “encouraging” but refrained from influencing Corenswet's performance by sharing their words of wisdom.

He said, “Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, ‘I’m not gonna try and give you any tips.’ And I think that’s a very Superman thing. Superman’s not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be.”

The Twisters star added, “They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of ‘have fun with it’, which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too.”

Corenswet remarked, “They were very encouraging and we had a lovely experience. I’m excited to meet them one day. It’ll be great when we can all get in a room together.”

Before concluding, it is noteworthy to mention that the upcoming Superman movie is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.