Liam, Noel Gallagher take drastic measures to maintain peace during world tour

Liam and Noel Gallagher go to shocking lengths amid world tour

Liam and Noel Gallagher went to great lengths to avert a clash during their world tour, the Oasis Live ’25 Tour.

On the first show of their tour in Cardiff on July 4, both brothers and Oasis legends walked on the stage holding each other's hands.

However, to keep things peaceful between them, they were told to stay in different hotels for the first show of their world tour, according to the report of The Sun on Sunday.

Both Oasis legends, who are notorious for having a volatile relationship with one another, stayed in hotels that were 30 minutes apart and they did not attend any parties after the first gig in Cardiff and left the Principality Stadium at around 10.30pm.

An insider close to the band told the outlet, “The atmosphere was absolutely electric and Liam and Noel were delighted with the first night. They were a bit shell-shocked."

"It went better than anyone could have imagined. The lead up has all been ¬carefully orchestrated, as everyone knows how delicate and fragile Liam and Noel’s relationship is,” the source shared.

"They don’t want to over-expose themselves to each other. Having separate residences is the best option so they can relax in their own space. They stayed in separate locations outside the city around half an hour away from each other,” the insider stated.

Per the source, both Gallagher brothers are “happy families at the moment and they want to keep it that way. Liam has been off the booze for a while and sounds better than ever.”